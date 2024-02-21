Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area of Valley Farm Road and Finch Avenue near Brock Road when they spotted an alleged stolen vehicle.

Police say when the driver saw their cruiser, he fled the area and crashed his vehicle a short distance away.

The driver then left the area on foot. It is not known if he was injured in the crash.

Photos released by police show extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver crashed an alleged stolen vehicle in Pickering on Feb. 21, 2024. (Handout/Durham Regional Police Service)