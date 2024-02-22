Business investment per worker fell 20% between 2006 and 2021, StatCan says

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada study says Canadian businesses invested 20 per cent less per employee between 2006 and 2021.

That means for every worker, businesses invested $628.80 less in their companies in 2021 than they did in 2006.

The report says the decline was more significant in large and medium-sized companies and foreign-controlled businesses.

The slowdown in investment is attributed in part to lower competition and a shift toward intangible assets, such as brand equity and patents.

The author notes national statistical agencies do not record many of these assets as investments.

The report attributes almost one-third of the drop in investment to declining entry rates, or the number of new companies starting up by industry,

