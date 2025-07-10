Canada’s Wonderland set to debut AlpenFury, its fastest launch coaster yet

Canada's Wonderland says AlpenFury is coming to the theme park in 2025. Photo: Canada's Wonderland.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2025 10:28 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 11:25 am.

Thrill-seekers have a new reason to head to Canada’s Wonderland this weekend.

On Saturday, the amusement park will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster. The ride becomes Wonderland’s 18th roller coaster and one of its most ambitious to date.

Canada’s Wonderland says AlpenFury begins inside the iconic Wonder Mountain, where riders are launched into darkness before a second boost propels the train vertically through the mountain’s summit — reaching a height of 50 metres.

The maximum speed is 115 km/h, there are a maximum of 18 riders per train, and the roller coaster lasts one minute and 20 seconds.

Canada’s Wonderland announced AlpenFury last August. Guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass will get unlimited rides on AlpenFury in 2025.

The Vaughan amusement park has introduced various new rides over the years. In 2023, Snoopy’s Racing Railway made its debut at Canada’s Wonderland.

Yukon Striker, the popular dive coaster, was introduced to the public in 2019 and was preceded by Leviathan in 2012 and Behemoth in 2008. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5-time repeat drunk driving offender out on bail following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A five-time repeat offender for impaired driving is out on bail following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last weekend that has left at least one person with life-altering injuries. Police...

2h ago

Motorcyclist charged for allegedly going over 200km/hr on Hwy. 404 in York Region

A motorcyclist has been charged for allegedly driving recklessly and travelling at over 200 kilometres an hour on multiple different roadways in York Region. York police say officers first spotted...

49m ago

Teen charged with attempted murder, assault in Ottawa-area 'attack' on child

Police are now laying charges against a teenager in connection with a case that officials previously believed may have been an animal attack on a young girl in the rural Ottawa Valley. The eight-year-old,...

15m ago

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

4m ago

Top Stories

5-time repeat drunk driving offender out on bail following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A five-time repeat offender for impaired driving is out on bail following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last weekend that has left at least one person with life-altering injuries. Police...

2h ago

Motorcyclist charged for allegedly going over 200km/hr on Hwy. 404 in York Region

A motorcyclist has been charged for allegedly driving recklessly and travelling at over 200 kilometres an hour on multiple different roadways in York Region. York police say officers first spotted...

49m ago

Teen charged with attempted murder, assault in Ottawa-area 'attack' on child

Police are now laying charges against a teenager in connection with a case that officials previously believed may have been an animal attack on a young girl in the rural Ottawa Valley. The eight-year-old,...

15m ago

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Parkside Drive speed cam vandalized for 6th time, residents call for better safety measures

Residents living near Parkside Drive say they could use more road safety measures after its notorious speed cam was vandalized for a sixth time in eight months.
1:49
'Unprovoked act of violence': Police reveal new details of fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Toronto police revealed new details of the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai James who was killed in June in an 'unprovoked act of violence.'

0:37
Some TTC stations experiencing fare issues, declining card payments

Some TTC commuters are experiencing payment issues at the gates as the city's transit system works through technical difficulties with certain card payments.

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

0:59
Pierre Poilievre on losing his seat in the last election: 'Not a defeat, but a delay'

In an interview with Omni News, Pierre Poilievre reflected on losing his Ottawa-area riding in the last federal election and why he thinks his message didn't resonate with voters.

More Videos