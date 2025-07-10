Thrill-seekers have a new reason to head to Canada’s Wonderland this weekend.

On Saturday, the amusement park will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster. The ride becomes Wonderland’s 18th roller coaster and one of its most ambitious to date.

Canada’s Wonderland says AlpenFury begins inside the iconic Wonder Mountain, where riders are launched into darkness before a second boost propels the train vertically through the mountain’s summit — reaching a height of 50 metres.

The maximum speed is 115 km/h, there are a maximum of 18 riders per train, and the roller coaster lasts one minute and 20 seconds.

Canada’s Wonderland announced AlpenFury last August. Guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass will get unlimited rides on AlpenFury in 2025.

The Vaughan amusement park has introduced various new rides over the years. In 2023, Snoopy’s Racing Railway made its debut at Canada’s Wonderland.

Yukon Striker, the popular dive coaster, was introduced to the public in 2019 and was preceded by Leviathan in 2012 and Behemoth in 2008.