Man who killed four members of Muslim family in London, Ont., to be sentenced today

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to be sentenced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 4:12 am.

LONDON — A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to be sentenced today.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but the sentence for attempted murder can vary, with a maximum of life behind bars.  

Justice Renee Pomerance is also expected to rule on whether Veltman’s attack amounted to terrorism.

Prosecutors have argued Veltman was a white supremacist with a plan to commit violence, while the defence argued his actions shouldn’t be considered terrorism because he kept his beliefs to himself.

The case was the first time Canada’s terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Veltman was convicted of killing 46-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal. The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

During the trial, Veltman testified he had been considering using his pickup truck to carry out an attack and felt an “urge” to hit the Afzaal family after seeing them walking on a sidewalk. He said he knew they were Muslims from the clothes they were wearing and he noticed the man in the group had a beard.

The jury also watched video of Veltman telling a detective his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs, and heard he wrote a manifesto where he described himself as a white supremacist in the weeks before the attack. 

At a sentencing hearing last month, Veltman apologized for the pain he had caused.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my regret for the loss of the Afzaal family,” he told the court. “I’m sorry for this pain and suffering that I caused. I cannot turn back time.”

The apology was promptly rejected by the victims’ family outside of court.

“These are strategic words coming from a killer after he is convicted. He could have chosen any time to apologize, but to do it just before sentencing, so it can be entered in the record as an apology is a checkbox … for the parole board. This is not an apology. This is strategy,” Madiha Salman’s uncle, Ali Islam, said on behalf of the family.

Pomerance told jurors during the trial that they could convict Veltman of first-degree murder if they unanimously agreed the Crown established he intended to kill the victims, and planned and deliberated his attack.

She said they could also reach that same verdict if they found that the killings were terrorist activity.

The terror component wasn’t a separate charge, and juries don’t explain how they reach their verdict, so it’s unclear what role – if any – the terror allegations played in their decision. 

Veltman’s trial was held in Windsor, Ont., but the sentencing proceedings are taking place in London.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother
Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother

Toronto police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Wednesday, adding that investigators are concerned for the child's safety. Authorities said two-year-old...

4h ago

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

13h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

12h ago

Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police
Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city's downtown core, Toronto police said. Investigators were notified...

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother
Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother

Toronto police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Wednesday, adding that investigators are concerned for the child's safety. Authorities said two-year-old...

4h ago

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

13h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

12h ago

Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police
Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city's downtown core, Toronto police said. Investigators were notified...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

9h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

11h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos