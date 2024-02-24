North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Toronto shooting victim
Toronto police have identified the victim of a North York shooting as 39-year-old Adu Boakye who recently moved to Canada from Ghana. (Photo: Toronto Police Service handout)

By Afua Baah

Posted February 24, 2024 5:48 pm.

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting.

“Adu Boayke was going to be the breadwinner for the family and he is no longer there, there is a void in that family,” said Emmanuel Duodu, president of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario.

39-year-old Adu Boakye came to Canada from Ghana just a few months ago for a better life for him and his family.

On Feb. 17, he was walking to a bus stop near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue when he was fatally gunned down in broad daylight.

Just 24 hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was waiting for a bus in the same area, when he was shot in the face. His injuries were life altering. Toronto police say both these victims were shot indiscriminately.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow also attended today’s vigil with a message of support for the community, but also a warning to those responsible for Adu-Boakye’s death.

“We are also saying to the killer, that Toronto is a beacon of hope, that’s why immigrants come to this country … we will get you. We will not allow you to strike fear in our hearts,” said Chow.

A police command post is still set up outside the community centre and will remain at the location for the foreseeable future in order to serve a dual purpose; community outreach and to deter any potential acts of violence.

“We’re here to create a footprint in the aftermath of what’s a tragedy, not only for the 16-year-old man who was shot, but we’re also here today for Adu Boakye … we’re also invested in this, in the community safety, and making sure that we’re here for them,” said Toronto Police Service Supt. Andy Singh.

Area residents came to support but also speak out, saying these random acts of gun violence do not speak to the vibrancy of this community. They also called for more youth programs and increased police presence so that residents feel safe.

“We want our young people to go out and not worry about whether they’re coming home or not … police presence is important, but in a positive light,” said Juliet Opoku, vice president of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario.

As for the investigation, Toronto police conducted a search in Stoney Creek on Friday, but declined to exactly say what officers were hoping to find. A suspect vehicle, described as a stolen black Acura RDX was found in Hamilton. A suspect linked to the two shootings is still at large.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

6h ago

Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent

Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a “weakling” who uses police and the military to crush his opposition. Speaking...

1h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

5h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

7h ago

Top Stories

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

6h ago

Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent

Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a “weakling” who uses police and the military to crush his opposition. Speaking...

1h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

5h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

23h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

More Videos