Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation.

It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim’s residence in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.

The suspect reportedly assaulted the victim and then fled the area.

The suspect has been identified as Loewen Wolfe, 34, of no fixed address. He is wanted for assault.

He is described as 6’1″ and 190 lbs with facial tattoos.

The suspect has been identified as Loewen Wolfe, 34, of no fixed address. He is wanted for assault. (Courtesy: Toronto Police handout.)