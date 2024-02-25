Quebec City police make 4 arrests linked to violent conflict between crime groups

Quebec City police say four more people have been arrested in connection with a series of police operations targeting a violent conflict between criminal groups.

Police say three men and one woman, aged between 35 and 40, were arrested Sunday morning.

Quebec City police Capt. Marie-Manon Savard says officers from her force conducted two raids in the provincial capital Sunday, while provincial police conducted another in Lac-Aux-Sables, Que., about 90 kilometres west the city.

Police say drugs, handgun ammunition and a drill that may have blood on it were seized in the raids.

The arrests come one day after provincial police said they had arrested nine people in connection with what they described as a turf war between drug dealers and a criminal biker gang in several parts of eastern Quebec.

Three others were arrested Friday after a man was killed and three people were injured in a hostage-taking Monday in a small community near Quebec City, and police say other people linked to the conflict have been kidnapped and tortured.