Quebec City police make 4 arrests linked to violent conflict between crime groups

A day after Quebec provincial police arrested nine people in connection with what they've described as a turf war among organized criminals in eastern Quebec, Quebec City police say four more people have been arrested in connection with a series of police operations targeting the violent conflict. Surete du Quebec headquarters is seen in Montreal, Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 12:50 pm.

Quebec City police say four more people have been arrested in connection with a series of police operations targeting a violent conflict between criminal groups.

Police say three men and one woman, aged between 35 and 40, were arrested Sunday morning.

Quebec City police Capt. Marie-Manon Savard says officers from her force conducted two raids in the provincial capital Sunday, while provincial police conducted another in Lac-Aux-Sables, Que., about 90 kilometres west the city.

Police say drugs, handgun ammunition and a drill that may have blood on it were seized in the raids. 

The arrests come one day after provincial police said they had arrested nine people in connection with what they described as a turf war between drug dealers and a criminal biker gang in several parts of eastern Quebec.

Three others were arrested Friday after a man was killed and three people were injured in a hostage-taking Monday in a small community near Quebec City, and police say other people linked to the conflict have been kidnapped and tortured.

Top Stories

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

6h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

1h ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

5h ago

Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall. The NDP confirmed...

18m ago

