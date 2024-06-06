‘When we hurt, we all hurt:’ Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

Community members gather for a prayer walk in memory of two men who was killed in a mass shooting
Community members gather for a prayer walk in memory of two men who was killed in a mass shooting, CITYNEWS

By Michelle Mackey and John Marchesan

Posted June 6, 2024 9:24 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 9:25 pm.

A community that’s been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love.

Dozens of community members, victim’s families and city officials gathered for a prayer walk aimed at healing the Etobicoke community after two men died following a mass shooting. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw joined the walk that began in the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate, where the shooting took place.

Police say a dark pickup truck pulled up to the parking lot of the school and two suspects exited and allegedly opened fire on a group of men before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Five men were injured in the shooting and two have since died. They have been identified as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes and 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs. The other victims have injuries ranging from life-altering to non-life-threatening.

Related:

“We will always be praying, it won’t just be an event but it will be a lifestyle that represents the community in Etobicoke, across the city of Toronto, that when we hurt we all hurt. When we’re in pain we are all in pain,” said one of the passionate speakers.

Many community members have expressed the need for stricter gun laws as police have increased their presence in nearby neighbourhoods.

Police have not said what the motive might have been for the shooting and could not confirm if any of the men injured were specifically targeted. Police also couldn’t confirm if the fatal shooting was connected to two other shootings in Etobicoke over the weekend that investigators said was random.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC
Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. There's been a shift in the tone of how the talks are progressing with the union representing almost 12,000...

updated

1h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

2h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

30m ago

1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station
1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Police have arrested one of two men wanted for robbing and assaulting a Good Samaritan outside an east-end subway station last month. Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary...

16m ago

Top Stories

Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC
Union says 'further progress' made in strike talks with TTC

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. There's been a shift in the tone of how the talks are progressing with the union representing almost 12,000...

updated

1h ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

2h ago

Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston
Police seek man wanted in alleged assault with a weapon in Weston

Police are searching for a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted another person with a weapon in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say the man went to a home in the area of Weston Road...

30m ago

1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station
1 of 2 suspects arrested after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Police have arrested one of two men wanted for robbing and assaulting a Good Samaritan outside an east-end subway station last month. Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

4h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

4h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

7h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

15h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos