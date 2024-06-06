‘When we hurt, we all hurt:’ Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that’s been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love.

Dozens of community members, victim’s families and city officials gathered for a prayer walk aimed at healing the Etobicoke community after two men died following a mass shooting. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw joined the walk that began in the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate, where the shooting took place.

Police say a dark pickup truck pulled up to the parking lot of the school and two suspects exited and allegedly opened fire on a group of men before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Five men were injured in the shooting and two have since died. They have been identified as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes and 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs. The other victims have injuries ranging from life-altering to non-life-threatening.

“We will always be praying, it won’t just be an event but it will be a lifestyle that represents the community in Etobicoke, across the city of Toronto, that when we hurt we all hurt. When we’re in pain we are all in pain,” said one of the passionate speakers.

Many community members have expressed the need for stricter gun laws as police have increased their presence in nearby neighbourhoods.

Police have not said what the motive might have been for the shooting and could not confirm if any of the men injured were specifically targeted. Police also couldn’t confirm if the fatal shooting was connected to two other shootings in Etobicoke over the weekend that investigators said was random.