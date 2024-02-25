Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to ‘flesh-eating’ infection

A badge is seen at the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Training Centre in Vancouver B.C., on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 9:21 am.

VANCOUVER — An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.

A statement from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry says the department is grateful for the outpouring of support for Christopher Won, who she describes as “one of the strongest, most resilient and committed people we know.”

Won’s partner, Marie Hui, shared a photo of Won sitting up in a hospital bed with a bouquet of flowers sent by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and city councillors.

Hui wrote in her post that Won “almost didn’t make it out of that operating theatre alive” during a series of surgeries to amputate one of his legs above the knee.

She says he and the doctors “fought so hard” to save him from necrotizing fasciitis, and the family was waiting for Won to be cleared to fly before returning home.

In an earlier post four days ago, Hui says a joyful vacation turned into a situation that left Won hospitalized and their family in limbo, unable to fly back to Vancouver.

Hui also shared a message from Won, saying the outpouring of support has been “overwhelming” and he “can’t wait to come home” to thank everyone in person.

A fundraising page set up by a friend of the family says Won’s career with the city has spanned more than 20 years, while Hui is “beloved” as an anthem singer for teams including the Vancouver Canucks, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps.

