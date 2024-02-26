WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 26, 2024 1:27 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 1:34 pm.

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the single-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday at Dan Leckie Way and Fort York Boulevard.

Video of the incident was posted on social media and shows the police vehicle attempting to make a right turn onto Fort York and driving up onto the sidewalk before striking and knocking over a large light standard.

Several pedestrians and a cyclist can be seen in the area as the collision unfolds. One pedestrian appeared to narrowly avoid contact with the falling light standard that broke apart as it collided with the pavement.

The video was posted to X by David Shellnutt, a lawyer and biking advocate, who says it is a miracle that there were no serious injuries and calls it a “wildly serious incident of potential road violence.”

A Toronto police cruiser was involved in a single vehicle crash near the waterfront
A Toronto police cruiser was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the waterfront on Feb. 24, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

Toronto police said a female officer who was riding in the car was taken to hospital as a precaution to be treated for minor injuries. A second officer did not sustain any injuries.

“We are glad the officer wasn’t seriously injured,” said Shellnutt in a statement to CityNews. “We are equally grateful several nearby pedestrians were not injured or killed after this officer rolled a stop, cut off a pedestrian, turned into a bike lane, jumped the sidewalk, then hit a massive pole.”

It’s unclear if the officers were responding to a call but police say “no emergency equipment was activated” at the time.

CityNews reached out to Toronto police to confirm if any driving under any influence was being suspected or investigated at this time or if speed was considered a factor in losing control of the vehicle. Const. Cindy Chung said in a statement that the driver was not impaired.

With files from John Marchesan

