Police make 5 more arrests connected to demonstration targetting Jewish community: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 1, 2026 4:16 pm.

Vowing that the Toronto Police Service will be “relentless” in stamping out hate, Chief Myron Demkiw announced five additional arrests connected to a demonstration last March that targeted members of the Jewish community.

All five suspects face charges of wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred for either distributing or displaying antisemitic signs at the demonstration on March 15, in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area, police said.

Three of the five (named below) also face charges of wearing a disguise with intent.

The charges announced on Monday follow the April arrest of 33-year old Muhammad Anas Sial, of Toronto, stemming from the same demonstration.

Sial also faces charges of wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred.

Demkiw said members of the Counter Terrorism Security Unit executed a number of search warrants in Toronto and in Durham Region, seizing clothing and devices leading up to the latest arrests.

“This is an example of what we mean when we say that arrests and charges can come at any time after an incident,” Demkiw said. “We will continue to be relentless in following the evidence to hold those who commit criminal acts of hate accountable.”

Names of accused with charges:

Hosaam Hemdan, 19, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

  • Wilful promotion of hatred
  • Wear disguise with intent
  • Public incitement of hatred

Omer Turcan, 43, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

  • Wear disguise with intent
  • Wilful promotion of hatred
  • Public incitement of hatred

Syed Hussaini, 43, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with:

  • Wear disguise with intent
  • Wilful promotion of hatred
  • Public incitement of hatred

Hasan Aydin, 48, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

  • Wilful promotion of hatred
  • Public incitement of hatred

Yasaf Shaikh, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

  • Wilful promotion of hatred
  • Public incitement of hatred

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