Canadian man survives after car plunges off Hawaiian cliff

Car of a Canadian tourist sits upside down on rocks at the bottom of a cliff on Hawaii's Big Island. CITYNEWS/CNN

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 28, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 6:14 pm.

A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while trying to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck and was washed out to sea.

Hawaii Island Fire Chief Kazuo Todd says the man was driving a rented Jeep SUV early Sunday when he drove off a dirt trail on Hawaii’s Big Island. 

He says the 27-year-old Canadian was near the southern tip of the island trying to find somewhere to watch the sunrise when he drove off the edge, not far from the popular South Point diving cliff, crashing onto rocks below.

Todd says the man crawled out of the wreck only to plunge into the ocean.

He says a spearfishermen called the fire department around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and rescuers located the driver floating about 100 metres offshore. 

Todd says the driver suffered minor cuts and hypothermia and was released from hospital after being treated.

One of the spearfishermen, Mike Moody, shared photos showing the wrecked SUV at the foot of the 15-metre cliff. 

Todd says his team brought the driver to safety by using high-angle rope systems to pull him up the cliff.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

41m ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

1m ago

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP

Two people have life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

54m ago

Top Stories

'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes
'These houses were hell:' Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out, calls for changes

More and more people are sounding off in response to a series of stories CityNews has been doing on illegal rooming houses in East York facing a list of violations regarding safety, health, and sanitary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions
Toronto looks to follow Hamilton's lead when it comes to deceitful practice of renovictions

Earl LeBlanc had been living in his East York apartment for 10 years before he was told in 2019 that he had six weeks to get out. The building owner had plans to refurbish the place and ultimately increase...

41m ago

Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA
Temperature drops 12 degrees in an hour as strong cold front moves into GTA

The day started out with spring-like double-digit warmth but a strong cold front has moved into the GTA on Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop dramatically by 12 degrees in an hour. "The...

1m ago

2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP
2 people in critical condition due to crash on DVP

Two people have life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a wall on the southbound portion of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), resulting in a lengthy closure of that section of the highway. Authorities...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

3h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

4h ago

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

23h ago

2:24
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies
Construction continues to fix Eglinton Crosstown project deficiencies

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

2:38
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest
Second officer pleads guilty to misconduct charge in 2021 mistaken identity arrest

A second Toronto police officer has admitted to misconduct in the 2021 arrest of a university student in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. Erica Natividad on the fallout and reaction from the man’s family.
More Videos