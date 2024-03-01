Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 1, 2024 7:55 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 8:01 am.

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week.

Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The return to above seasonal warmth follows a chilly Thursday that saw a high of only -2 C.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the spring feel will linger through the weekend and all of next week, and likely even longer.

“For the most part, it looks like any precipitation for the entire month of March will be in the form of rain, and not snow,” she says.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 9 C with periods of light rain possible on Saturday morning.

Toronto could approach a 50-year weather record on Monday with a high near 13 C — the record for March 4 at Pearson Airport was 13.3 C set in 1974.

Some more light rain is expected on Tuesday as the stretch of above-seasonal warmth continues with a high near 14 C.

Taylor says the best chance at some winter precipitation this month could be next weekend when “we could see some snow mix in with rain.”

February saw unprecedented weather whiplash

Dramatic swings in temperatures have become the norm in the GTA in recent weeks and February will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months of fluctuating weather.

Tuesday saw rare February thunderstorms and record-setting warmth across southern Ontario, but temperatures dropped almost 15 degrees in a matter of hours on Wednesday. The quick drop to led to a flash freeze in many areas.

According to the Weather Network’s latest outlook, much of Canada can expect a warmer-than-normal spring, but should also brace for the season’s “profound mood swings.”

To enter the CityNews Weather Guarantee and additional details on your extended forecast, visit here.

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

breaking

2h ago

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

11h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue
No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue

It's not a great start for TTC riders heading to work or school on Friday morning with no subway service on a portion of Line 1. The TTC says trains are not running between St. Andrew and Spadina stations...

4m ago

House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney
House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney

Members of Parliament are absent from the House of Commons as Canadians mourn the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.  The flag atop the Peace Tower is flying at half-mast in tribute to...

2h ago

