Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week.

Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The return to above seasonal warmth follows a chilly Thursday that saw a high of only -2 C.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the spring feel will linger through the weekend and all of next week, and likely even longer.

“For the most part, it looks like any precipitation for the entire month of March will be in the form of rain, and not snow,” she says.

Warmer air returns today and will stay with you into the weekend AND for a good portion of March!

Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 9 C with periods of light rain possible on Saturday morning.

Toronto could approach a 50-year weather record on Monday with a high near 13 C — the record for March 4 at Pearson Airport was 13.3 C set in 1974.

Some more light rain is expected on Tuesday as the stretch of above-seasonal warmth continues with a high near 14 C.

Taylor says the best chance at some winter precipitation this month could be next weekend when “we could see some snow mix in with rain.”

February saw unprecedented weather whiplash

Dramatic swings in temperatures have become the norm in the GTA in recent weeks and February will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months of fluctuating weather.

Tuesday saw rare February thunderstorms and record-setting warmth across southern Ontario, but temperatures dropped almost 15 degrees in a matter of hours on Wednesday. The quick drop to led to a flash freeze in many areas.

According to the Weather Network’s latest outlook, much of Canada can expect a warmer-than-normal spring, but should also brace for the season’s “profound mood swings.”

