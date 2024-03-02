TPS officer arrested and charged for assaulting and forcibly confining woman

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged by the Toronto Police Service on Saturday.

It is alleged that on November 26, 2023, a man and woman got into an argument. The man assaulted the woman and forcibly confined the woman.

Constable Mustafa Safari was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful confinement. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 9.

Safari, 52, was last assigned to 32 Division, and has 17 years of service with Toronto police. He is suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.