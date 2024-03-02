Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

By Michelle Mackey and John Marchesan

Posted March 2, 2024 6:51 pm.

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York.

Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a better life for her four children back home following the death of their father last December. She ended up at the shelter at 1767 Dundas Street East two days later looking for a place to stay but was not admitted until 8 p.m. that night after spending seven hours in -6 to -8 temperatures.

On Feb. 18 she suffered a medical emergency inside the shelter and was taken to a hospital where she later died. While the cause of death has yet to be released, hospital officials have said her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said afterward there were no beds for the woman at the shelter and she was forced to sleep in the lobby.

Those who gathered at Dominion International Church on Saturday to remember the 46-year-old say more needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“In the context of her waiting outside in the cold for seven hours she eventually died. That is unfortunately part of the true facts surrounding her death,” said pastor Eddie Jjumba. “Could it have been prevented? I know what could’ve been prevented. She didn’t have to wait in the cold for seven hours.”

It was the second death of an asylum seeker in Peel Region after a Nigerian refugee died last November while sleeping in a tent outside the same shelter. There are fears this will happen again and again with more people coming into the country and governments finger-pointing.

“Why would you let somebody move and come to the airport and you have no place for them to stay and allow them to come in? Why are your embassies still giving visas?” asked Dr. Kofi Danso with the Christian worship centre Miracle Arena for All Nations.

Last month, the federal government pledged $362 million to provinces and cities to help support the influx of asylum seekers with nearly 40 per cent of that earmarked for Toronto.

Pastor Jjumba says he would like to see the federal government make good on its $7 million pledge to finish building the reception centre for refugees at Pearson Airport finished.

“Five months ago we were told it was going to be ready in a short time. Up to this day, we don’t have an exact substantial update on when. Two days ago we got an update that it might start in May, but for me, until it has started, I couldn’t even tell you that we have a date.”

In the meantime mourners want Canada to honour Ngigi’s life by providing asylum to her four children.

“Canada owes these four children a life,” said one of the congregants at the vigil.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help with getting Ngigi’s body back to Kenya and her family.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4h ago

Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much. Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East. "I...

2h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4h ago

Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much. Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East. "I...

2h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

22h ago

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.
1:47
Arrest made in Scarborough pellet gun attack
Arrest made in Scarborough pellet gun attack

Toronto Police have made an arrest in the case of an elderly woman who was attacked with a pellet gun earlier this week. Erica Natividad is following the story and has more on how the community came together to find the suspect.

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.
More Videos