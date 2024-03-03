Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville.

Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East. The victim was then assaulted with a firearm before fleeing the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Izaih Shokoff is facing two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, and nine other firearms-related charges including assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm.

Shokoff is described as five-foot-six, 135 pounds with a thin build and brown hair worn in an afro.