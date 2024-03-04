Caitlin Clark achieves final NCAA milestone by passing Maravich as all-time NCAA Division I scorer

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) points after an Iowa basket scored during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 10:56 am.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has achieved a final NCAA scoring milestone.

The Iowa star (3,685 points) has passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) and is the career NCAA Division I scoring leader, men or women.

Clark announced last week that she will skip her final season of eligibility and head to the WNBA draft in April, where she is the presumptive No. 1 pick. She will play at home at least once more if the Hawkeyes are chosen to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 35 points in Iowa’s 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State on March 3. Clark, last year’s AP player of the year, made six 3-pointers against the Buckeyes to increase her NCAA women’s single-season record to 162. She also had nine assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Penn State or Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in Minneapolis.

HOW TO WATCH

Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Last month, Clark passed Kelsey Plum for the women’s NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women’s record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers’ list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky St., 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-current, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

8. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

9. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)11. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,685 points (through March 3. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

22m ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smith Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest began...

22m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

3h ago

Man in 20s dead in shooting outside Etobicoke apartment; suspects sought
Man in 20s dead in shooting outside Etobicoke apartment; suspects sought

A man in his 20s is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment...

6m ago

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

22m ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smith Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest began...

22m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

3h ago

Man in 20s dead in shooting outside Etobicoke apartment; suspects sought
Man in 20s dead in shooting outside Etobicoke apartment; suspects sought

A man in his 20s is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

16h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

16h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos