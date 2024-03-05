Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road after several 911 callers reported a suspected impaired driver.

Police tell CityNews the driver was allegedly weaving in and out of lanes on the highway and was driving with one wheel on its rim.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway with the driver sleeping behind the wheel. Police say he was too intoxicated to talk to officers.

Investigators say based on damage to the vehicle, including the wheel on its rim, they believe the driver struck a guardrail at some point.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, blew more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit and has been charged with impaired driving.

Police are thanking the other drivers who alerted police and say it is “very lucky” that no one was hurt or killed.