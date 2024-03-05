Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

OPP impaired driver
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged an impaired driver who blew more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit. Photo: OPP

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 5, 2024 6:26 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 6:32 am.

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 427 near Burnhamthorpe Road after several 911 callers reported a suspected impaired driver.

Police tell CityNews the driver was allegedly weaving in and out of lanes on the highway and was driving with one wheel on its rim.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway with the driver sleeping behind the wheel. Police say he was too intoxicated to talk to officers.

Investigators say based on damage to the vehicle, including the wheel on its rim, they believe the driver struck a guardrail at some point.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, blew more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit and has been charged with impaired driving.

Police are thanking the other drivers who alerted police and say it is “very lucky” that no one was hurt or killed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

10h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

7h ago

Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report
Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report

Billionaire Larry Tanenbaum has proposed a bid to bring a WNBA franchise to the city of Toronto through his holding company, the Kilmer Group, CBC's Shireen Ahmed reported Monday. Tanenbaum is the minority...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

10h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

7h ago

Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report
Larry Tanenbaum proposing bid to bring WNBA team to Toronto: report

Billionaire Larry Tanenbaum has proposed a bid to bring a WNBA franchise to the city of Toronto through his holding company, the Kilmer Group, CBC's Shireen Ahmed reported Monday. Tanenbaum is the minority...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

12h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

12h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

13h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

15h ago

More Videos