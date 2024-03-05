Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

Toronto paramedic ambulance
Toronto paramedic ambulance. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 5, 2024 1:14 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:17 pm.

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near O’Connor Drive just after 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released at this point.

More to come. Developing story.

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

4m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

38m ago

One student airlifted to hospital after bus crash near Woodstock
One student airlifted to hospital after bus crash near Woodstock

Ontario Provincial Police West Region are investigating a serious crash near Woodstock involving a school bus that rolled over. It happened Tuesday morning shortly after 8 a.m., near Dodge Line and...

updated

2m ago

