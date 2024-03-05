Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Posted March 5, 2024 1:14 pm.
Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:17 pm.
A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near O’Connor Drive just after 12:30 p.m.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further details have been released at this point.
More to come. Developing story.