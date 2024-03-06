US poet laureate Ada Limón to launch book and parks project ‘You Are Here’

FILE - Ada Limón, 24th Poet Laureate of the United States, speaks during an event for the Class of 2022 National Student Poets at the White House in Washington Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Limón, is launching her intended signature project in April 2024, which is National Poetry Month. The project is called “You Are Here” and includes an anthology of nature poems and visits to seven national parks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2024 8:02 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 8:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. poet laureate, Ada Limón, is launching her intended signature project in April, which is National Poetry Month.

The project is called “You Are Here” and includes an anthology of nature poems and visits to seven national parks.

“I wanted something that could both praise our sacred and natural wonders and also speak the complex truths of this urgent time,” Limón said in a statement released Wednesday by the Library of Congress. “It may seem easier to surrender to the overwhelm of the world’s challenges right now, but I believe that singing out, offering something back to the earth, noticing our connection to the planet, could help us all move forward together in a powerful way.”

On April 2, Milkweed Editions, in association with the Library of Congress, will publish “You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World,” which includes a foreword by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, an introduction by Limón, and poems from Joy Harjo, Jericho Brown and Carl Phillips, among others.

In June, Limón will begin “You Are Here: Poetry in Parks,” which includes Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, along with stops by the poet laureate in four other states. Each visit will feature poetry installations, dedicating works by Mary Oliver, June Jordan and Lucille Clifton, along with others.

The park events will be coordinated with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

breaking

23m ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

updated

18m ago

Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the...

2h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

15h ago

Top Stories

Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody
Woman stabbed to death inside home in Vaughan; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight stabbing at a home in Vaughan. Police were called to a semi-detached home on Isa Court, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 27, around 12:25...

breaking

23m ago

3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police
3 males in alleged stolen vehicle flee after wrong way crash in Hamilton: police

Provincial police are investigating a head-on crash involving a wrong way driver in an alleged stolen vehicle on a highway ramp in Hamilton. The collision happened on the northbound Red Hill Valley...

updated

18m ago

Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley to suspend campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, according to people familiar with her decision, leaving Donald Trump as the...

2h ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

2h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

14h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

15h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

15h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

20h ago

More Videos