The Ford government will deliver its budget on March 26.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy confirmed the date in a post on X on Thursday morning.

“Join me as I outline how we’re rebuilding Ontario’s economy without raising taxes and fees or putting more burden on businesses and municipalities,” he said.

