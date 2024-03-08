YOUR COMMUNITY

How Marc Garneau C.I. uses its food program to strengthen the Flemingdon Park community

Shan Ali, a Grade 12 student at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in Flemingdon Park, cuts vegetables in his culinary arts class.
Shan Ali, a Grade 12 student at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in Flemingdon Park, cuts vegetables in his culinary arts class. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 8, 2024 5:20 pm.

With nearly 1,800 students from various backgrounds, Mark Garneau Collegiate Institute in Flemingdon Park is among Toronto’s biggest high schools.

So when it comes to ensuring every student can have universal access to a wholesome breakfast and lunch, it’s a task that’s no small feat.

The home base for the school’s culinary arts and hospitality programs is in an expansive kitchen and teaching space on the first floor. Complete with commercial stoves, ovens, walk-in fridges and freezers, prep tables and all the cooking utensils one would need, dozens of students can be found in the kitchen throughout the day.

Shan Ali, a Grade 12 student in his final semester, is one of the keen program participants. He’s fresh off a provincial Skills Ontario competition where he finished second after preparing a three-course Italian dinner, which also included homemade risotto.

“It’s like something where me and my mom kind of bonded over cooking,” said Ali.

Together for the past 10 years they’ve made Pakistani and Chinese cuisine. Now in the school’s kitchen, he gets to cook for marks and learn more about the culinary industry.

“How to be safe in the kitchen, how to run. Run yourself around like if you’re in a restaurant setting, if you’re catering,” explained Ali.

Among the hustle and bustle, there are lessons that extend beyond the walls

“Food bonds everyone. It doesn’t matter from which culture you’re from which region you’re from, which country you’re from. If you can make food and other people obviously enjoy food, people can get get along and get together,” said Ali.

And now there’s massive project underway, creating a cookbook using tried and true home recipes. Ali is helping take pictures, design the pages and contributed a dish of his own.

“You have people from pretty much everywhere, whether it’d be Muslim, Christian, Buddhist … so having a chance for everyone’s recipes and stuff to come together, I feel like it’s something special,” he shared.

Ben MacPherson is a professional chef-turned-teacher who is also working on the cookbook. “It increases their engagement as well. They feel like they kind of have a say in what’s going on.”

He is driven by the collective mission of feeding hungry students from food insecure households, sing fresh produce, some even from the rooftop greenhouse.

“We provide breakfast and lunches. For hundreds of students every day, made from scratch every day,” said MacPherson.

For some, their classes and filling catering orders led to unexpected careers.

“A student had recently kind of reached out … it was a like a message of gratitude,” shared MacPherson. “They weren’t quite sure … if they could be doing what they’re doing right now, if they didn’t get that guidance in high school.”

Meanwhile, Ali hopes students will keep enrolling.

“It’s something where if you put the time to it or you have people to be with, it’s something everyone can learn.”

Students and staff are currently trying to raise donations to help fund the cookbook, its distribution, and equipment so the program can expand. For anyone who wants to assist, click here.

Top Stories

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

3h ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

2h ago

Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case
Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case

A man from Milton and former educational assistant at four different schools in Halton Region is facing several charges in a child exploitation investigation. The Halton Regional Police Service said...

36m ago

