Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada

The casket carrying the late Right Honourable Brian Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception Centre at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on March 8, 2024.
The casket carrying the late Right Honourable Brian Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception Centre at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on March 8, 2024. (Photo: Adam Scotti) Adam Scotti

By Hayley McGoldrick and The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 4:28 pm.

The body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has arrived back in Canada after he passed away at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29.

The casket carrying the late Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception Centre at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Friday.

A funeral for Mulroney will be held in Montreal on Saturday, March 23.

In a release, the prime minister’s office says ahead of the funeral, Mulroney’s casket will lie-in-state in Ottawa and lie-in-repose in Montreal.

RCMP members were present for the arrival of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, March 8, 2024.
RCMP members were present for the arrival of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, March 8, 2024. (Photo: Adam Scotti)
Members of the immediate Mulroney family gather in front of the casket of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.
Members of the immediate Mulroney family gather in front of the casket of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. (Photo: Bill McCarthy)

Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister, died after a recent fall at his Palm Beach home. He was 84 years old.

The funeral’s specific location and details about public viewings have yet to be released but are expected to be provided at a later date.

Parliamentarians will pay tribute to Mulroney in the House of Commons on March 18.

Mulroney served as Prime Minister from 1984 to 1993. He was known for his environmental and economic policies, including a treaty on reducing acid rain, and the NAFTA free trade deal.

The House of Commons was scheduled to sit before a two-week break, but MPs agreed to suspend until March 18.

With files from John Marchesan and Patricia D’Cunha

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Residents of an Ottawa suburb and members of the local Sri Lankan community held a vigil today in honour of the six victims of a mass stabbing, laying dozens of flowers and toys in their honour. The...

3h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

15m ago

Insigne's late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season
Insigne's late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season

Toronto FC remained undefeated on the season and picked up the win in their home opener as they defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday. Lorenzo Insigne's goal in the 80th minute, the lone goal of the...

12m ago

Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking
Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking

A 21-year-old Montreal man has been charged in a carjacking event at a luxury dealership in Brampton. Peel police say a man went to a dealership in the area of Mayfeild Road and Dixie Road on March...

5h ago

