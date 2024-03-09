Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada

The body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has arrived back in Canada after he passed away at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29.

The casket carrying the late Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception Centre at the Ottawa MacDonald-Cartier International Airport on Friday.

A funeral for Mulroney will be held in Montreal on Saturday, March 23.

In a release, the prime minister’s office says ahead of the funeral, Mulroney’s casket will lie-in-state in Ottawa and lie-in-repose in Montreal.

RCMP members were present for the arrival of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, March 8, 2024. (Photo: Adam Scotti) Members of the immediate Mulroney family gather in front of the casket of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. (Photo: Bill McCarthy)

Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister, died after a recent fall at his Palm Beach home. He was 84 years old.

The funeral’s specific location and details about public viewings have yet to be released but are expected to be provided at a later date.

Parliamentarians will pay tribute to Mulroney in the House of Commons on March 18.

Mulroney served as Prime Minister from 1984 to 1993. He was known for his environmental and economic policies, including a treaty on reducing acid rain, and the NAFTA free trade deal.

The House of Commons was scheduled to sit before a two-week break, but MPs agreed to suspend until March 18.

With files from John Marchesan and Patricia D’Cunha