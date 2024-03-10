2 killed as a motorcycle loaded with explosives detonates in the Pakistani city of Peshawar

Police officers examine the site of a bomb explosion on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, March 10, 2024. A motorcycle blast killed and wounded some people in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Sunday morning, police said. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 4:29 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 4:42 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A motorcycle packed with explosives went off in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Sunday morning, killing two people and severely injuring another, police said.

The motorcycle carried between 4 and 5 kilograms (9 to 11 pounds) of explosives when it detonated in the Board Bazaar area of Peshawar, said Kashif Abbasi, senior superintendent of police operations in Peshawar.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and it is unclear if the blast was intentional.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as the TTP. The city has seen several deadly attacks in recent years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the victims. “We are fully determined to root out terrorism,” he said, according to a statement from his office.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Grieving Ottawa-area residents and members of the local Sri Lankan community tearfully offered flowers, gifts and prayers in tribute to a slain family on Saturday as they gathered for a vigil in honour...

9h ago

Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station
Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in the Front Street West and Bay Street area, near Union Station, on Saturday. Police received a call at approximately 4:42 p.m. for reports...

8h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

11h ago

One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton
One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton

One person has suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Brampton on Saturday night. Peel police were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue South, south of Queen Street West. Peel paramedics tell...

5h ago

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Grieving Ottawa-area residents and members of the local Sri Lankan community tearfully offered flowers, gifts and prayers in tribute to a slain family on Saturday as they gathered for a vigil in honour...

9h ago

Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station
Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in the Front Street West and Bay Street area, near Union Station, on Saturday. Police received a call at approximately 4:42 p.m. for reports...

8h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

11h ago

One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton
One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton

One person has suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Brampton on Saturday night. Peel police were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue South, south of Queen Street West. Peel paramedics tell...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

10h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

1h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.
More Videos