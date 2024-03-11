‘Give him a burger’: Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald’s in Scarborough

McDonald's raccoon
A video shared on TikTok has gone viral. It shows a raccoon making his rounds inside a McDonald's as customers watch on. Photo: TikTok.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2024 3:35 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 3:59 pm.

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald’s in Scarborough.

A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making rounds inside a McDonald’s as customers watch on.

The person recording the video quickly makes friends with the raccoon as the animal takes an interest in his winter jacket before walking out of sight. An employee is then seen trying to shoo the animal outside just before the video ends.

@krinousec

#mcdonalds #racoon

♬ original sound – DDT

At one point in the now-viral clip, you can hear someone say, “Give him a burger,” which would be adorable but perhaps not the best idea inside a fast-food establishment.

Many commenters compared the raccoon to Darwin, the famous “IKEA Monkey” of 2012. One cheeky commenter noted that the raccoon must have been there to pick up his mobile order.

The City of Toronto strongly discourages the feeding of raccoons. These animals are mainly active at night and feed on grubs, insects, small rodents, eggs, fleshy fruits (like grapes), nuts, and vegetables (like corn).

City officials also warn against petting raccoons due to their risk of carrying rabies.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

1h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

1h ago

Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows
Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart. A new Liaison Strategies poll...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

1h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

1h ago

Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows
Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart. A new Liaison Strategies poll...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

21h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

21h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

19h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
More Videos