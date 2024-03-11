‘Give him a burger’: Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald’s in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald’s in Scarborough.

A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making rounds inside a McDonald’s as customers watch on.

The person recording the video quickly makes friends with the raccoon as the animal takes an interest in his winter jacket before walking out of sight. An employee is then seen trying to shoo the animal outside just before the video ends.

At one point in the now-viral clip, you can hear someone say, “Give him a burger,” which would be adorable but perhaps not the best idea inside a fast-food establishment.

Many commenters compared the raccoon to Darwin, the famous “IKEA Monkey” of 2012. One cheeky commenter noted that the raccoon must have been there to pick up his mobile order.

The City of Toronto strongly discourages the feeding of raccoons. These animals are mainly active at night and feed on grubs, insects, small rodents, eggs, fleshy fruits (like grapes), nuts, and vegetables (like corn).

City officials also warn against petting raccoons due to their risk of carrying rabies.