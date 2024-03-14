Man forced victim into vehicle, sexually assaulted them in Toronto: police

A man is wanted in an alleged sexual assault after he met a victim online and forced them into a vehicle, Toronto police said.

It was reported that the victim and male suspect met through a dating app, with the accused using the online alias “Ali.”

Police said the suspect forced the victim into a vehicle on Dec. 6, 2023, and proceeded to sexually assault them. No other details were provided.

The man is described as 20-25 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build, short black hair, a moustache, and a beard. Photos have been released.