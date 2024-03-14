Man forced victim into vehicle, sexually assaulted them in Toronto: police
Posted March 14, 2024 10:09 am.
A man is wanted in an alleged sexual assault after he met a victim online and forced them into a vehicle, Toronto police said.
It was reported that the victim and male suspect met through a dating app, with the accused using the online alias “Ali.”
Police said the suspect forced the victim into a vehicle on Dec. 6, 2023, and proceeded to sexually assault them. No other details were provided.
The man is described as 20-25 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build, short black hair, a moustache, and a beard. Photos have been released.