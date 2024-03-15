2 teens face almost 2 dozen charges in armed robbery, carjacking in Brampton

Two teens are facing almost two dozen combined charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking investigation in Brampton.

Peel police say three suspects forced their way into a residence just before 2:30 a.m. on March 14 in the area of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

The suspects then demanded the residents hand over the keys at gunpoint before fleeing in two Mercedes Benz sedans. The victims did not suffer any physical injuries.

Later that day, around 5 p.m., three males armed with a gun approached a man in a parking lot in the area of Airport Road and Queen Street East. They forced the driver out of his vehicle before fleeing the scene in a 2017 Rolls-Royce. The driver was not physically injured in the incident.

Investigators say with the help of Toronto police the stolen vehicle was located in Toronto and two teens were arrested in connection with both thefts. A loaded firearm was also recovered.

Police say 18-year-old Arian Khorassani and a 17-year-old male are facing a total of 22 charges including two counts each of robbery with a firearm, two counts each of wearing a disguise with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Khorassani was also charged with failing to comply with a release order while the 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a sentence or disposition.

The name of the 17-year-old cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.