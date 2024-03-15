One arrested at pro-Palestinian rally outside Trudeau event in Toronto

Protestors for Gaza gather outside the King Edward Hotel in Toronto
Protestors for Gaza gather outside the King Edward Hotel, in Toronto, the planned location of an event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Friday, Mar. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2024 8:03 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2024 8:31 pm.

At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

Trudeau is attending a Liberal party fundraiser at the King Edward Hotel, entering through a side entrance as protesters rallied near the building’s main entrance. 

The demonstrators had earlier announced plans to disrupt the event in protest of the Liberal government’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Police have said the “large demonstration” forced road closures in downtown Toronto. 

They say at least one person has been arrested for mischief. 

Trudeau had been in an Irish pub before entering the hotel, hoisting what appeared to be a pint of Guinness ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday. 

