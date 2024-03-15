Toronto police search for missing mom and her 7-year-old child

Toronto police are searching for a missing seven-year-old child and their mother last seen in Scarborough on Thursday.

Police say 42-year-old Semone and her child, Blue, were spotted in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road just before 6 p.m.

Police say they are concerned for their safety.

Semone is five feet one inch tall, with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a pink hat.

Blue is four feet three inches tall, with a medium build and long black hair. Blue was last seen wearing a purple jacket and pink pants.