TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors’ daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year’s budget.

A report to be discussed at a special meeting of the Finance, Budget and Enrolment Committee on March 19 says Canada’s largest school board will need to deal with a projected deficit that could be as high as $37 million next year. That number could be as low as $21 million, assuming the Board receives permission from the Ministry of Education to use almost $16 million of proceeds of disposition generated by the sale of surplus property. That is dependent on the Board presenting a balanced budget.

The committee points to underfunding of statutory benefits, replacement costs for sick leave and the inability to close underutilized schools as some of the reasons for the Board’s structural deficit.

To legally comply with the provincial Education Act which requires school boards to adopt a balanced budget, the committee suggests reductions in continuing education programs, the outdoor education program, and increasing permit fees for community groups using TDSB facilities.

Among the changes being considered in Continuing Education is eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available in fewer sites.

The elimination of weekend Grade 6 Outdoor Education school trips would be accompanied with an increase in user fees for visits to the Outdoor Education Day Centres.

Community groups may also be asked to cover the costs of nonscheduled custodian services, media and technology specialists, security officers and parking attendants as part of their permit fees for using TDSB facilities. As well the yearly increase of those fees should be tied to the consumer price index.

The report says adopting these measures, and several others, would result in $23.4 million in savings and leave the Board with an almost $3 million surplus.

The public will get a chance to have their say on any proposed cuts on March 26 before the final operating budget for the coming year is scheduled to be discussed at a special board meeting on April 2.