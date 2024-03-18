Blinken tells democracy summit that technology must sustain democratic values

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the third Summit for Democracy in Seoul, South Korea, March 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 4:41 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 4:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need to make sure that technologys sustain democratic values, telling a democracy summit on Monday that authoritarian regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights.

Blinken spoke at the ministerial conference of the third Summit for Democracy, a U.S.-led initiative held in Seoul this year.

“Revitalizing democracy will also require us to shape the technological future, that’s inclusive, that’s rights respecting, directed at driving progress in people’s lives,” Blinken said.

“As authoritarian and repressive regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights, we need to ensure that technology sustains and supports democratic values and norms,” he said.

President Joe Biden first proposed the idea of a democracy summit during his 2020 campaign and has called for the U.S. and like-minded allies to show the world that democracies serve societies better than autocracies.

Also Monday, Blinken met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and President Yoon Suk Yeol for talks on North Korea and the U.S.-South Korea alliance, according to the South Korean government.

The Associated Press


