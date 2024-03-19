$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Kamar Cunningham, 39, of Toronto. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 19, 2024 11:27 am.

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.

Kamar Cunningham, 39, of Toronto, was convicted on numerous gun trafficking charges in November 2020. He was sentenced to nine years in prison on May 4, 2021, but didn’t show up for his court date and has eluded capture ever since.

Investigators say he has strong family and criminal ties in the Greater Toronto Area and they believe he’s still in the region “continuing his criminal activities.”

He also has ties in Jamaica, where he was born.

“Cunningham was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in a criminal organization that trafficked firearms over the U.S. border,” a police release reveals.

He’s currently wanted on a bench warrant, superior court bench warrant, surety warrant, and for failure to comply with a release order.

The reward is part of the Toronto Police Service’s Bolo Program, which stands for “be on the lookout.” The program utilizes social media and technology to encourage citizens to aid in finding fugitives.

Cunningham is currently #16 on the Bolo list of Top 25 Most Wanted criminals.

He’s described as six foot one and around 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

The suspect’s sleeve tattoo. Toronto Police

The reward is available until Dec. 4, 2024.

Police say if anyone sees the suspect, they should call 911 immediately.

“Anyone offering him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges,” police warned.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

updated

5m ago

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

5h ago

Top Stories

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada...

updated

5m ago

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

16h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos