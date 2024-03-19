$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.

Kamar Cunningham, 39, of Toronto, was convicted on numerous gun trafficking charges in November 2020. He was sentenced to nine years in prison on May 4, 2021, but didn’t show up for his court date and has eluded capture ever since.

Investigators say he has strong family and criminal ties in the Greater Toronto Area and they believe he’s still in the region “continuing his criminal activities.”

He also has ties in Jamaica, where he was born.

“Cunningham was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in a criminal organization that trafficked firearms over the U.S. border,” a police release reveals.

He’s currently wanted on a bench warrant, superior court bench warrant, surety warrant, and for failure to comply with a release order.

The reward is part of the Toronto Police Service’s Bolo Program, which stands for “be on the lookout.” The program utilizes social media and technology to encourage citizens to aid in finding fugitives.

Cunningham is currently #16 on the Bolo list of Top 25 Most Wanted criminals.

He’s described as six foot one and around 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

The suspect’s sleeve tattoo. Toronto Police

The reward is available until Dec. 4, 2024.

Police say if anyone sees the suspect, they should call 911 immediately.

“Anyone offering him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges,” police warned.