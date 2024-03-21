Officer rescues Ontario family after car plunges into frigid St. Lawrence River

An RCMP officer is being praised for rescuing a family from Ontario after their vehicle plunged into the frigid St. Lawrence River.

A spokesperson with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on March 10 on County Road-2 in South Glengarry Township, Ont., just east of Ottawa.

The driver, a mother with her three children aged 20, 11, and five, lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into the St. Lawrence River.

The family’s car was partially submerged, with all four trapped inside.

“They were unable to open the doors but were able to open a window. None were able to swim,” said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson.

The 20-year-old daughter was able to phone 911. First responders were notified, but a local RCMP officer was in the area and “raced to assist.”

“He helped all four get out of the vehicle and onto shore,” said Dickson. “They were checked out by paramedics to ensure there were no physical ill effects of the incident.”

OPP officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.