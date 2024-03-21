Officer rescues Ontario family after car plunges into frigid St. Lawrence River

St. Lawrence River
The St. Lawrence River. An RCMP officer is being praised for their quick instincts in rescuing a family from Ontario after their vehicle plunged into the frigid waters of the St. Lawrence River. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 21, 2024 7:55 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 8:02 pm.

An RCMP officer is being praised for rescuing a family from Ontario after their vehicle plunged into the frigid St. Lawrence River.

A spokesperson with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on March 10 on County Road-2 in South Glengarry Township, Ont., just east of Ottawa.

The driver, a mother with her three children aged 20, 11, and five, lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into the St. Lawrence River.

The family’s car was partially submerged, with all four trapped inside.

“They were unable to open the doors but were able to open a window. None were able to swim,” said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson.

The 20-year-old daughter was able to phone 911. First responders were notified, but a local RCMP officer was in the area and “raced to assist.”

“He helped all four get out of the vehicle and onto shore,” said Dickson. “They were checked out by paramedics to ensure there were no physical ill effects of the incident.”

OPP officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

2h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

1h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

29m ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

2h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

1h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

29m ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

1h ago

2:30
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting

One man is dead and another injured following an early morning shooting in Mississauga. As Shauna Hunt explains, police are still on the hunt for suspects.

7h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

8h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.
2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos