Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

breaking

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, on May 16, 2023.
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, on May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

By Charlie Carey

Posted March 22, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 2:28 pm.

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a video posted to social media, Kate Middleton shared that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Although she did not specify what kind of cancer, she explained she has since been receiving chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess was last seen on Christmas Day before undergoing what was officially described as “preplanned” surgery.

“At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the Princess of Wales said.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The Princess of Wales said she is focused on making a full recovery and is grateful for the support of her husband, Prince William.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

6m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds
Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds

The Canadian Kennel Club has released their latest list of the most popular dog breeds here in Canada and Labrador Retrievers have taken the top spot. Following closely behind is Golden Retrievers at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

6m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds
Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds

The Canadian Kennel Club has released their latest list of the most popular dog breeds here in Canada and Labrador Retrievers have taken the top spot. Following closely behind is Golden Retrievers at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

15h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

19h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

20h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
More Videos