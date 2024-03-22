Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a video posted to social media, Kate Middleton shared that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Although she did not specify what kind of cancer, she explained she has since been receiving chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess was last seen on Christmas Day before undergoing what was officially described as “preplanned” surgery.

“At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the Princess of Wales said.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The Princess of Wales said she is focused on making a full recovery and is grateful for the support of her husband, Prince William.