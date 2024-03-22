Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Man wanted in sexual assault, extortion of woman in Toronto

Jireh Chehore, 29, of Toronto
Jireh Chehore, 29, of Toronto is wanted on multiple offences. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 22, 2024 3:46 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 3:48 pm.

A man from Toronto is wanted on several offences, including sexual assault, assault, and extortion, all involving the same female victim, police said.

Authorities were notified of a sexual assault on Tuesday in the Sheppard Avenue West and Faywood Boulevard area in North York.

It’s alleged that in March 2024, the accused demanded money from the woman, and when she refused, he assaulted the victim and prevented her from leaving his residence.

Police said on previous occasions, the suspect extorted, uttered threats and sexually assaulted the woman.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Jireh Chehore of Toronto. He’s wanted on multiple offences, including three counts of sexual assault, five counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, five counts of extortion and three counts of assault/choking, among other similar charges.

Chehore is described as six-foot-three and 200 pounds with a medium build, black hair, usually in corn rows and brown eyes. His photo has been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

24m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that will make for a dicey afternoon and evening...

6m ago

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall. The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating...

28m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

36m ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

24m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that will make for a dicey afternoon and evening...

6m ago

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall. The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating...

28m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

3h ago

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

17h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

21h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

21h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

More Videos