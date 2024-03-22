Man wanted in sexual assault, extortion of woman in Toronto

A man from Toronto is wanted on several offences, including sexual assault, assault, and extortion, all involving the same female victim, police said.

Authorities were notified of a sexual assault on Tuesday in the Sheppard Avenue West and Faywood Boulevard area in North York.

It’s alleged that in March 2024, the accused demanded money from the woman, and when she refused, he assaulted the victim and prevented her from leaving his residence.

Police said on previous occasions, the suspect extorted, uttered threats and sexually assaulted the woman.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Jireh Chehore of Toronto. He’s wanted on multiple offences, including three counts of sexual assault, five counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, five counts of extortion and three counts of assault/choking, among other similar charges.

Chehore is described as six-foot-three and 200 pounds with a medium build, black hair, usually in corn rows and brown eyes. His photo has been released.