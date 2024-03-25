Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards.

Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for a community not traditionally recognized in this space.

“Punjabi music is the future”, Aujla promised while speaking with OMNI News on the Junos red carpet.

Hailing from Punjab, India, and now living in Vancouver, B.C., Aujla has cemented himself as a household name, not only within the Punjabi music scene but across the entire Canadian music landscape.

In 2023, two of Aujla singles, “52 Bars” and “Take It Easy”, made the top 10 most-watched YouTube videos in Canada, a testament to his widespread popularity and influence. His songs have transcended linguistic and cultural barriers to become anthems of a generation.

Those anthems were loud and clear on Sunday night, as Aujla and producer Ikky, performed their single “Admirin’ You”. After Tesher and AP Dhillon, Aujla has become the third musician to sing in Punjabi on the prestigious Junos stage.

Aujla’s recognition comes as no surprise to fans as the meteoric rise of Punjabi music in this part of the world takes the industry by storm.

Canada is experiencing its own Punjabi music renaissance with its new sound deeply rooted in Canada. The genre has transformed from traditional bhangra and folk music, into a new, fresh and unique sound where Punjabi lyrics blend with hip-hop beats, allowing artists to reach new heights.

This year, in addition to Aujla’s victory, the Juno Awards also gave a nod to another rising star within the Punjabi music scene, Shubh.

The singer, who has over 74 million YouTube views on his single “Still Rollin”, also received two nominations, further highlighting the growing influence of Punjabi music on a national stage.

Aujla’s win at the Juno Awards symbolizes a triumph, not only for the Punjabi music genre, but for cultural diversity and representation in the Canadian music industry.

“The music is amazing,” stated Julie Adam, chair of the Juno Awards. “We certainly see the rise and the demand, I think that’s really what it’s about”.

As Aujla celebrates this well-deserved victory, the future looks brighter than ever for Punjabi music, and the artists whose successes are rooted in Canada. In April, Vancouver’s AP Dhillon will become the second Punjabi artist ever to perform at Coachella Music Festival, following the historic 2023 performance of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh also is taking note of this emerging zeitgeist in Canada. Dosanjh will kick off his North American tour in Vancouver next month in front of over 50,000 fans at B.C Place, with performances to follow in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto. Dosanjh is set to make history having the largest Punjabi music concert in Canada.

It’s no doubt the world is taking notice of this new wave of Punjabi music, and with Aujla’s 2024 Juno Award tonight, it’s safe to say Canada isn’t missing a beat.