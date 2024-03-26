Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 26, 2024 4:11 pm.

Billed in the 2024 Ontario budget as a way to keep costs down for drivers, the Ford government has moved to make certain required, provincial provisions of automobile insurance optional.

Officials said while collision coverage related to medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would remain mandatory, all other benefits would become optional.

They said in instances where drivers, for example, might have access to workplace benefits so there could be an opportunity to not pay twice.

The legislation bringing in the change would also require health and rehabilitation benefits to be paid for by automobile insurance companies first before extended health care plans. This would apply to every type of collision and related injury. The change was billed as a way to “help reduce paperwork and red tape.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles criticized the move and said similar initiatives haven’t helped.

“This is going to force Ontarians who are looking for more affordable options frankly to take on additional risk that they shouldn’t be forced to take on,” she said, referring to concerns raised by the party’s caucus.

More to come.

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

20m ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

41m ago

Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors
Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

The money in the 2024 Ontario budget will go toward planning the school, but questions of operating and construction funding remain unclear.

16m ago

Ontario budget 2024: OPP getting 4 helicopters to help deal with ‘serious’ crime
Ontario budget 2024: OPP getting 4 helicopters to help deal with ‘serious’ crime

The OPP will join York Regional Police and Durham Regional Police in having helicopter units in the Greater Toronto Area.

27m ago

