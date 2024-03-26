Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 26, 2024 4:30 pm.

As more than a million residents remain without a family doctor or a primary-care practitioner, the provincial government has allocated $9 million in the 2024 Ontario budget to create a medical school at York University dedicated to training family doctors.

The money allocated in the budget will go toward planning the school, but funding for building the facility and operating the program remains unclear.

According to York University planning documents, the school of medicine said students will learn in an “integrated setting.”

“Medical and health curriculum and research will support this integrated and preventive model for health care, which aims to promote care beyond the walls of hospital facilities,” York’s website said.

“The model is expected to create greater health equity for diverse communities in the Greater Toronto Area and underserved communities across Canada.”

School officials said the university’s focus on research combined with existing psychology, global health, health policy, health informatics and neuroscience would be able to support the medical school.

More to come.

