AGO closed as strike impacting over 400 workers continues

AGO
The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 27, 2024 6:51 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 6:53 am.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) will remain closed on Wednesday due to an ongoing labour disruption affecting over 400 workers.

“Today, the AGO is closed due to a labour disruption. We remain hopeful that we will reach a negotiated agreement with OPSEU soon,” reads a statement on the AGO’s website.

On Tuesday, more than 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers, technicians, and front desk staff, walked off the job to strike in hopes of meaningfully improving key issues, including wage increases and protections against contracting out for precarious part-time workers. 

“As public service employees, we were hit right in the paycheque during the pandemic,” said Paul Ayers, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 535.

“While we struggled through a public health crisis and three years of unconstitutional wage freezes, elite executives made hundreds of thousands. We need a deal that helps us stay afloat in a cost-of-living crisis in the most expensive city in Canada — and the AGO’s latest offer falls short of that.”

Some striking workers gathered outside the AGO at 317 Dundas St. W. at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The labour dispute comes amid challenging financial times for the AGO, one of North America’s most prominent art museums. The AGO has not seen its attendance return to pre-pandemic levels and is currently dealing with a deficit believed to be around $1 million.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

10h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

20m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

38m ago

Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m....

12m ago

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

10h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; 6 workers feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

20m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

38m ago

Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m....

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

13h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

14h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

15h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

15h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

19h ago

More Videos