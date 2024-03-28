Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 13, 2023, at around 1:20 p.m. in the Garden Street and Taunton Road East area. Investigators say the victim was attacked and stabbed by three suspects, suffering life-threatening injuries.

His condition was later upgraded at hospital and he survived.

On Wednesday, March 27, officers initiated a traffic stop on a drug suspect’s vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

“Search warrants at the suspect’s residence and vehicle resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, cash and a loaded automatic firearm, which was concealed in the vent of the vehicle,” police said in a release.

Police further allege that the suspect was one of the three people involved in the Whitby stabbing in October.

Eric McEwan, 30, of Whitby, is facing a variety of charges including robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and numerous drug and weapons charges.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.