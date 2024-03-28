Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/DRPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 28, 2024 12:53 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 12:54 pm.

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 13, 2023, at around 1:20 p.m. in the Garden Street and Taunton Road East area. Investigators say the victim was attacked and stabbed by three suspects, suffering life-threatening injuries.

His condition was later upgraded at hospital and he survived.

On Wednesday, March 27, officers initiated a traffic stop on a drug suspect’s vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

“Search warrants at the suspect’s residence and vehicle resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, cash and a loaded automatic firearm, which was concealed in the vent of the vehicle,” police said in a release.

Police further allege that the suspect was one of the three people involved in the Whitby stabbing in October.

Eric McEwan, 30, of Whitby, is facing a variety of charges including robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and numerous drug and weapons charges.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

39m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

39m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

3h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

18h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

18h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

19h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

22h ago

More Videos