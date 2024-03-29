New study says fireworks have small effect on air quality, but doctors not impressed

Almost a year after smog from wildfires led officials in Montreal to cancel two major fireworks shows, fireworks industry associations have released a study that concludes the displays have only a small effect on air quality. People look on as fireworks explode over Montreal's old port during New Year's Eve celebrations in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Stéphane Blais, The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — Almost a year after smog from wildfires led officials in Montreal to cancel two major fireworks shows, groups representing pyrotechnics companies have released a study that concludes the displays have a small effect on air quality.

But doctors and an environmental health specialist warn the fireworks can still pose dangers to human health.

The study published Wednesday was commissioned by the Regroupement des événements pyrotechniques du Québec and carried out by the company AtkinsRéalis. Using 2023 air quality data gathered near fireworks launch sites and records from Quebec’s Environment Department, the consulting firmanalyzed the prevalence of atmospheric pollutants known as PM2.5 — fine particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 millionths of a metre.

In every case, the analysis found that pollution from fireworks shows respected provincial norms,AtkinsRéalis engineer Jean-Luc Allard said Wednesday. Effects on air quality, he said, are “very localized in area and time.”

The Regroupement des événements pyrotechniques du Québec and Canadian Pyrotechnic Council celebrated the results.

“The study confirms that the impact on air quality is much more limited than what we might have thought,” Sophie Emond, spokesperson for the Quebec association and president of Montreal amusement park La Ronde, said in a statement.

Last year, La Ronde cancelled the first night of an international fireworks competition after Montreal’s public health agency recommended postponing events that could worsen already poor air quality due to raging wildfires in northern Quebec. Organizers of the city’s Canada Day fireworks also cancelled that display.

The public health agency said Thursday it would take time to review the study before commenting on its findings. An association of doctors that advocates for the environment, however, cast doubt on the study’s use of what they say are the province’s outdated air quality standards.

“We have a big quibble with that,” Ève Riopel, a member of the Association québécoise des médecins pour l’environnement and doctoral student in public health at Johns Hopkins University, said in an interview.

She said the study “would have been more complete and convincing” if it had used World Health Organization standards, whose recommended maximum daily PM2.5 average — 15 micrograms per cubic metre — is half that of Quebec’s.

But the study recorded only one instance in which estimated daily average PM2.5 levels after fireworks shows exceeded the WHO recommendation.

In response, Riopel says any level of air pollution can affect human health. 

“It doesn’t matter if it stays within the standards,” she said. “There is no safe level of air pollution for health, and even below the standards, the population is exposed to pollutants and this still leads to the development of health problems.”

Short-lived rises in the presence of atmospheric pollutants have been associated with increased hospital visits for asthma and respiratory conditions, according to Paul Villeneuve, an epidemiologist and Carleton University professor who studies air pollution.

The study published Wednesday didn’t examine other potential hazards of fireworks, such as their loud sound. But noise can also affect the human cardiovascular system, and it disturbs wildlife, Villeneuve explained.

“When someone tries to do a health assessment of fireworks … they’re not sort of giving the full picture when they ignore other environmental exposures like noise,” he said.

Emond said Wednesday that the Regroupement des événements pyrotechniques du Québec plans to “look at the whole picture of environmental impact” of fireworks with further analyses to come.

In the meantime, the association said in a statement that several events are working to reduce particulate matter emissions by limiting their quantity of pyrotechnics, shortening the duration of displays and limiting the use of more polluting products.

Villeneuve said some jurisdictions are turning to substitutes for fireworks that don’t produce air pollution, such as drone displays. “There are other alternatives out there that don’t have the same environmental impacts in terms of air quality and noise that these fireworks have,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.

— With files from Thomas MacDonald in Montreal.

Stéphane Blais, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

4h ago

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

7h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

9h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

11h ago

Top Stories

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

4h ago

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

7h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

9h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

9h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

10h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

18h ago

2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:25
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
More Videos