Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge Drive and the four occupants of a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata. The four men in the car confronted the victim, threatened them and damaged their vehicle before fleeing the area.

Video circulating on social media of the alleged incident shows one of the men approach the victim’s car and attempt to open the door shattering the driver’s side front window with his fist. Another man can be seen kicking the front of the car before the four get back into their vehicle.

Police say they have positively identified two of the four men as 28-year-old Akashdeep Singh and 23-year-old Ramanpreet Massih.

Investigators are looking to identify the other two described as both being South Asian males. One is six-foot-tall and last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black graffiti hoodie with “Jordan 33” written in red, dark-coloured pants, and red and white low-top Jordan sneakers. The second man is five-foot-eight and last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and blue and black Jordan sneakers.

“As Investigators continue to investigate and search for the suspects who are all believed to be evading police, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who may have witnessed the incident and has information or footage is asked to contact Peel police.