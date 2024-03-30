3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road in Milton.

Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the incident remains unknown and Halton’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken control of the investigation.

Derry Road is closed from Trafalgar Road to Fifth Line for a scene investigation.