Finch West LRT to close for 4 days over Victoria Day long weekend

Metrolinx plans to shut down the Finch West LRT for four days over the long weekend for what it calls system and performance upgrades.

Line 6 is scheduled to be closed from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Tuesday, with shuttle buses operating along Finch Avenue West.

“The full closure allows crews uninterrupted access to complete essential upgrades and enhancements across the entire alignment of Line 6 Finch West,” the transit agency says in a statement. “This work can only be completed when service is paused.”

Metrolinx says part of the work includes strengthening infrastructure to support future winter weather conditions.

The line opened to the public last December, but repeatedly went out of service, particularly during cold weather and snowfalls. Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 31, 2025, the line reported 350 delays, including a closure of several hours on Boxing Day due to freezing conditions. A winter storm on January 15 also suspended service for more than a day.

Metrolinx says the work taking place will allow faster travel times for commuters using the service. City council approved transit signal priority measures for the almost 11-kilometre line back in February, following repeated complaints about slow trip times.



The transit agency adds that the work has been scheduled in advance of increased ridership expected during the FIFA World Cup next month.