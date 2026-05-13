Finch West LRT to close for 4 days over Victoria Day long weekend

A Finch West LRT train is seen out for testing in August. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted May 13, 2026 12:27 pm.

Metrolinx plans to shut down the Finch West LRT for four days over the long weekend for what it calls system and performance upgrades.

Line 6 is scheduled to be closed from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Tuesday, with shuttle buses operating along Finch Avenue West.

“The full closure allows crews uninterrupted access to complete essential upgrades and enhancements across the entire alignment of Line 6 Finch West,” the transit agency says in a statement. “This work can only be completed when service is paused.”

Metrolinx says part of the work includes strengthening infrastructure to support future winter weather conditions.

The line opened to the public last December, but repeatedly went out of service, particularly during cold weather and snowfalls. Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 31, 2025, the line reported 350 delays, including a closure of several hours on Boxing Day due to freezing conditions. A winter storm on January 15 also suspended service for more than a day.

Metrolinx says the work taking place will allow faster travel times for commuters using the service. City council approved transit signal priority measures for the almost 11-kilometre line back in February, following repeated complaints about slow trip times.
 
The transit agency adds that the work has been scheduled in advance of increased ridership expected during the FIFA World Cup next month.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough child's death ruled as homicide, detectives to provide update

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, and a woman, the child's mother, is...

breaking

25m ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

43m ago

Some TTC station staff are now wearing body cameras

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out. The transit agency announced Wednesday that some station staff...

1h ago

7 suspects, including 5 youths, charged in stabbing of teen in Toronto's Flemingdon Park

Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating...

2h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough child's death ruled as homicide, detectives to provide update

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, and a woman, the child's mother, is...

breaking

25m ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

43m ago

Some TTC station staff are now wearing body cameras

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out. The transit agency announced Wednesday that some station staff...

1h ago

7 suspects, including 5 youths, charged in stabbing of teen in Toronto's Flemingdon Park

Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday.

8m ago

0:58
Safety alert issued for off-leash dog that fatally attacked smaller dog

Toronto police officers say they’re trying to locate an off-leash dog that killed a smaller dog and injured its owner after an incident in the city’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

4h ago

1:15
Child hospitalized, mother in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child’s mother, in custody.

4h ago

2:21
Finally warming in time for the long weekend

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see an increase in temperatures for the Victoria Day long weekend. Natasha Ramsahai has more in her seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:48
Final upgrades underway with 30 days to go before Toronto hosts FIFA World Cup match

With 30 days to go, Afua Baah gets an update on officials laying out the final upgrades they are working on before the World Cup arrives in Toronto.

19h ago

More Videos