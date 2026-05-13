Hamilton men charged after Peel police bust alleged counterfeit licence plate operation

Officers say they identified a registered online business believed to have knowingly produced and sold fake licence plates used on vehicles connected to fraud, organized auto theft, violent incidents and firearms‑related offences. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2026 9:00 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 9:19 am.

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations across Canada, including more than 30 cases in Ontario.

Officers say they identified a registered online business alleged to have knowingly produced and sold fake licence plates used on vehicles connected to fraud, organized auto theft, violent incidents and firearms‑related offences.

Following what police called a lengthy investigation, officers executed a search warrant on April 7, 2026, attending two Hamilton addresses where they arrested two suspects without incident.

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Police say Avery Macleod‑Nolk, 28, and Tyler Matthew Macleod, 27, both of Hamilton, are charged with unlawfully making marks, selling or possessing counterfeit marks, affixing a mark and possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators seized a range of items allegedly used to manufacture and distribute counterfeit plates, including currency-plate-pressing equipment, fraudulent blank plates from multiple jurisdictions, promotional materials, vehicles, and other related tools.

Police say the fake plates have surfaced in other criminal cases across the country.

In one incident highlighted by investigators, on June 12, 2025, a man driving a stolen vehicle equipped with counterfeit plates fled from police while impaired, later crashing on Dixie Road. Police say the suspect then attempted to take control of another vehicle before being arrested.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said the investigation demonstrates the risks posed by counterfeit plates and the importance of coordinated enforcement.

“Counterfeit licence plates pose a serious threat to public safety,” he said. “This investigation underscores the strong collaboration between our specialized units and frontline officers, and our shared commitment to identifying those responsible and holding them fully accountable.”

Peel police say the fake plates have surfaced in other criminal cases across the country. Photo: PRP.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

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