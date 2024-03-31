Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1

A motorist is seen filling up his car at the gas station.
A motorist is seen filling up his car at the gas station. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 31, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 5:33 pm.

Gas prices across the GTA are set to spike to their highest levels in six months on Monday.

The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing the total price to $80 per tonne. That will see the carbon tax on gasoline go up by 3.3 cents per litre, while diesel will increase by 4.1 cents per litre.

As a result, the price of gasoline at the pumps is expected to rise to 162.9 cents/litre, according to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro.

That will eclipse the previous high of 160.9 cents/litre set back on March 21 and it will be the highest price for gas in the GTA since September 2023 when fuel was 173.9 cents/litre.

Related:

The Ford government announced on March 25 that it would extend the gas tax cut until the end of the year.

Premier Doug Ford says the tax the province takes will remain at nine cents per litre, which he claims will save the average Ontario household $320 since the cuts were first introduced in July 2022. At that time Ford cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the diesel tax by 5.3 cents per litre until June 30, 2024.

Relief for motorists isn’t expected anytime soon as prices are set to rise by as much as 10 cents within the next two weeks as refiners switch from winter to summer gasoline.

Along with the increase in the federal carbon price, the quarterly rebates sent to Canadians – now known as the “Canada Carbon Rebate” – are also increasing. A family of four in Ontario can expect to receive $280 in April, July, October and next January.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

2h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a violent incident in Ajax on Saturday night. Police say they were called to 14 Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East...

1h ago

Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Multiple people were taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police say the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken into custody...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

2h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a violent incident in Ajax on Saturday night. Police say they were called to 14 Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East...

1h ago

Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Multiple people were taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police say the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken into custody...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

17h ago

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor

22h ago

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

18h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
More Videos