Houston Astros’ Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 1, 2024 10:19 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 10:23 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays were no-hit by Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco Monday night.

It was the eighth time the Blue Jays were no-hit in franchise history.

Blanco, making just his eighth career MLB start, struck out seven hitters and retired 26 straight Blue Jays — bookended by walks to George Springer in the first and ninth innings.

This was the 17th no-hitter in Astros history, the most recent coming last season by left-handed starter Framber Valdez.

The 30-year-old right-hander is pitching in his third MLB season after going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 17 games and seven starts in 2023.

The Astros won 10-0, hitting five home runs and stringing together 12 hits.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada
Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool's joke. Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement...

3h ago

Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation
Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m....

1m ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

6h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

8h ago

Top Stories

Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada
Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool's joke. Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement...

3h ago

Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation
Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m....

1m ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

6h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

3h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

8h ago

5:13
Pro-Palestinian groups call for review of Toronto Police conduct after weekend arrests
Pro-Palestinian groups call for review of Toronto Police conduct after weekend arrests

Advocates are calling for an independent review of police conduct after a string of arrests were made during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend. Faiza Amin reports.

8h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
More Videos