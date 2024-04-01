Houston Astros’ Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career

The Toronto Blue Jays were no-hit by Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco Monday night.

It was the eighth time the Blue Jays were no-hit in franchise history.

Blanco, making just his eighth career MLB start, struck out seven hitters and retired 26 straight Blue Jays — bookended by walks to George Springer in the first and ninth innings.

This was the 17th no-hitter in Astros history, the most recent coming last season by left-handed starter Framber Valdez.

The 30-year-old right-hander is pitching in his third MLB season after going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 17 games and seven starts in 2023.

The Astros won 10-0, hitting five home runs and stringing together 12 hits.