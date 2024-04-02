Border authorities looking to hike Nexus application fee to US$120 from US$50

<p>A NEXUS card is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Nexus application fee to rise to US$120 from US$50.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Travellers looking to fast-track it across the border by signing up for Nexus could pay more than twice the current price to apply after September.

Starting Oct. 1, Canadian authorities say applicants to the program, which allows pre-approved travellers to cross between Canada and the United States more quickly,might have tofork over US$120 rather than the US$50 fee that’s been in place since Nexus launched in 2002.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the longstanding price tag no longer covers expenses, and that the new fee would more closely reflect the cost of administration as well as investments in new technology and infrastructure. 

The fee hike remains subject to approval of regulatory changes in Canada and the U.S.

Over the past year, the border agency says it has received more than 510,000 applications, carrying out nearly 5,000 interviews a week.

Canadian and U.S. border authorities say they remain ready to process applications ahead of an expected boost in demand leading up to October.

The program’s more than 1.8 million members — mostly Canadians — enjoy the privilege of dedicated lanes at land crossings and speedy lines at airports, with memberships that last five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240402140420-660c4c9155ebeb9e9e5d5f83jpeg.jpg, Caption:

A NEXUS card is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Nexus application fee to rise to US$120 from US$50.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

3h ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

4h ago

Wife of man accused of killing Const. Northrup testifies at murder trial
Wife of man accused of killing Const. Northrup testifies at murder trial

The wife of a man accused of killing a Toronto police constable is telling his murder trial she thought the people approaching them that night were trying to break into their car to hurt them. Aaida...

updated

41m ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

3h ago

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

3h ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

4h ago

Wife of man accused of killing Const. Northrup testifies at murder trial
Wife of man accused of killing Const. Northrup testifies at murder trial

The wife of a man accused of killing a Toronto police constable is telling his murder trial she thought the people approaching them that night were trying to break into their car to hurt them. Aaida...

updated

41m ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

3h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

20h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

20h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

20h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.
More Videos