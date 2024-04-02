Company helping immigrants in detention ordered to pay $811M+ in lawsuit alleging deceptive tactics

FILE - An unmarked police truck outside of a detention center in Eloy, Ariz. on Jan. 20, 2016. A company that provides services for immigrants in federal detention was ordered Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to pay more than $811 million in restitution and penalties in a lawsuit alleging it used deceptive and abusive tactics. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 6:52 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that provides services for immigrants in federal detention was ordered Tuesday to pay more than $811 million in restitution and penalties in a lawsuit alleging it used deceptive and abusive tactics.

Nexus Services must pay roughly $231 million in restitution as well as penalties of $13.8 million to New York, $7.1 million to Virginia and $3.4 million to Massachusetts, according to a judgement filed in federal court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg. The Virginia-based company, its subsidiary Libre by Nexus and its three executives must also each pay more than $111 million in civil penalties.

“This judgment is a victory for thousands of immigrant families who lost their life savings and were targeted and preyed on by Libre,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Libre exploited vulnerable immigrants and their families to pad its pockets, and that is illegal and unconscionable.”

James joined state attorneys general in Virginia and Massachusetts and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a 2021 lawsuit that accused the company of violating state and federal consumer protection laws.

The officials said the company promised to secure immigrants’ release on bond while their immigration claims were being processed but concealed and misrepresented the true nature and costs of its services. They said the company collected thousands of dollars in fees above the face value of the bonds and forced immigrants to wear painful ankle monitors.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon noted in her decision that the company isn’t a licensed bail bond agent or a surety company certified by the U.S. Treasury but a “service provider that acts as an intermediary between immigration detainees and sureties and their bond agents.”

The company said in a statement that it intends to appeal the judgement, calling it a “shocking departure from normal American jurisprudence” as it was decided “without evidence, without a trial and without a damages hearing.”

“We continue to remain committed to serving our clients – people who suffer and sacrifice for a better life, and who do not deserve to be political pawns in an American legislature or an American courtroom,” the company added.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

1h ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

1h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

39m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

9h ago

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

1h ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

1h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

39m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

54m ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

1h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

8h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.
2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.
More Videos