Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Man wanted in connection with an assault of a peace officer investigation.
Man wanted in connection with an assault of a peace officer investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 2, 2024 9:13 pm.

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area, around 5 p.m., they allege a suspect that attended the demonstration assaulted an officer and then fled the area.

The man is described as being 25-35 years old, clean shaven, wearing a grey t-shirt, blue button-up shirt, black zip-up sweater, black jacket, black pants, and white “Adidas” shoes.

Multiple people were taken into custody following the march through the downtown core on Saturday. Two other people were also charged with assault of a peace officer while a third was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with stunt driving

Related:

Pro-Palestinian groups have alleged Toronto police planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at the weekend rally, an allegation that has been firmly rejected by police.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer says the conduct of officers over the weekend “mirrored” previous demonstrations, with a deployment of officers and mounted units consistent with recent protests.

Saturday’s demonstration was in observance of “Land Day,” marking 48 years since the Israeli government announced a plan to seize Palestinian land.

Organizers of the rally once again called on Canada to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese...

5m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

2h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

2h ago

Top Stories

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese...

5m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

2h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

2h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

3h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

9h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.
2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.
More Videos