Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.

Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area, around 5 p.m., they allege a suspect that attended the demonstration assaulted an officer and then fled the area.

The man is described as being 25-35 years old, clean shaven, wearing a grey t-shirt, blue button-up shirt, black zip-up sweater, black jacket, black pants, and white “Adidas” shoes.

Multiple people were taken into custody following the march through the downtown core on Saturday. Two other people were also charged with assault of a peace officer while a third was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with stunt driving

Pro-Palestinian groups have alleged Toronto police planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at the weekend rally, an allegation that has been firmly rejected by police.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer says the conduct of officers over the weekend “mirrored” previous demonstrations, with a deployment of officers and mounted units consistent with recent protests.

Saturday’s demonstration was in observance of “Land Day,” marking 48 years since the Israeli government announced a plan to seize Palestinian land.

Organizers of the rally once again called on Canada to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel.